Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

