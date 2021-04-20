Maxim Group Boosts Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $160.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.