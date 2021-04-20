McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Lowered by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 3.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. 12,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

