Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 2,645 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.