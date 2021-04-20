Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.