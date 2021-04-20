Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

