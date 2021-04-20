Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

