McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

MCD stock opened at $231.81 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

