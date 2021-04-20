Mdex Market Capitalization Achieves $590.86 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $590.86 million and approximately $300.41 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00272545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.84 or 1.00057990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.83 or 0.00898856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.80 or 0.00627089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

