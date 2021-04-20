Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

