Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

