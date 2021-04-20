MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.56.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$8.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

