Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

