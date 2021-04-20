Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

