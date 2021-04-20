Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

