Mercury Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,482.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $66,482.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 49.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00276525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.32 or 0.00930466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,250.25 or 0.99374218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00626953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

