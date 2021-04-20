MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. 4,352,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. MetLife has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

