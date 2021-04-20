MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises 0.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

