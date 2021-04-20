Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 88,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

