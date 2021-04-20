Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

