Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $83,362,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

