Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

