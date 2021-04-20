Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,121,894 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,121,894 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.