Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TIGO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $538,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

