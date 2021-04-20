Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $38.78

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.78, but opened at $37.55. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

