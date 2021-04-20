Minereum (MNE) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $38,031.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00640988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,919,649 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

