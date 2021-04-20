Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $335,482.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $335,482.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.03 or 0.00030000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,063,970 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.