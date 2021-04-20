Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.