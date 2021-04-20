Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 61,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $34,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter.

RPV opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

