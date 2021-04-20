MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $181.04 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

