Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.08. Moderna has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,483,868 shares in the company, valued at $854,638,641.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,697,166 shares of company stock valued at $829,915,277. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Moderna by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.