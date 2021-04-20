Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $206.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

