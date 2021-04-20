Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.30). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.90% of Moleculin Biotech worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 2,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.11.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

