Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

