Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,728 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

