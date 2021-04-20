Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 349.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Stifel Financial worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 758,286 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of SF stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

