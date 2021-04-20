Morgan Stanley Has $12.99 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of AMERCO worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $600.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. AMERCO has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

