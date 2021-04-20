Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,631,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000.

IWC opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $159.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

