Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

