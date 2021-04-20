Morgan Stanley Sells 1,002,505 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 997,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,969 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $3,651,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

EGO opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

