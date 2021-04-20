Morgan Stanley Sells 141,899 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of United Bankshares worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

UBSI opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

