Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,781. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.