Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $887,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.19. 527,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,899,797. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.25 and its 200-day moving average is $210.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

