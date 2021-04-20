Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.94. 7,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

