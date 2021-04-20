Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.31 by $0.25. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

