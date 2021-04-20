Motco Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Motco boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ameren were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Ameren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.