Motco Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

