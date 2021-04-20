Motco Has $208,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motco lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,937.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.