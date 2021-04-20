Motco Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motco grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1,931.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

