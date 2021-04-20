Motco Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motco cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Equinix were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 141.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $717.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $666.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.48. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.58.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.